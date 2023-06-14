Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Upgraded to Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$58.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also commented on AND. CIBC dropped their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$60.00 to C$58.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$51.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$55.96.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Stock Up 0.2 %
AND stock opened at C$45.00 on Tuesday. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a twelve month low of C$37.57 and a twelve month high of C$55.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$48.37 and its 200-day moving average is C$48.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$903.15 million, a PE ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.64.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Ronald Martin Skelton sold 5,000 shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.41, for a total value of C$242,049.00. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Andlauer Healthcare Group
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.
