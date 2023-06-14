Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Upgraded to Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$58.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AND. CIBC dropped their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$60.00 to C$58.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$51.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$55.96.

AND stock opened at C$45.00 on Tuesday. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a twelve month low of C$37.57 and a twelve month high of C$55.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$48.37 and its 200-day moving average is C$48.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$903.15 million, a PE ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.64.

Andlauer Healthcare Group ( TSE:AND Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C($0.03). Andlauer Healthcare Group had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The company had revenue of C$164.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$156.35 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.6822081 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald Martin Skelton sold 5,000 shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.41, for a total value of C$242,049.00. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

