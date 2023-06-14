Anpario (LON:ANP) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $324.87

Anpario plc (LON:ANP – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 324.87 ($4.06) and traded as low as GBX 222.50 ($2.78). Anpario shares last traded at GBX 222.50 ($2.78), with a volume of 8,673 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Anpario in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of £53.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,483.33 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 226.40 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 324.87. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.35 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This is a positive change from Anpario’s previous dividend of $3.15. Anpario’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,666.67%.

In other news, insider Marc Wilson sold 2,055 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.70), for a total value of £4,438.80 ($5,554.05). Also, insider Richard Edwards acquired 25,000 shares of Anpario stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 203 ($2.54) per share, with a total value of £50,750 ($63,501.00). 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers various products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salgard, Salkil, Genex, and Optimax brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, antioxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Salkil, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.

