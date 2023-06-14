ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) CEO Ajei Gopal Sells 52,221 Shares

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) CEO Ajei Gopal sold 52,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total value of $17,129,010.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,186,595.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of ANSS opened at $333.23 on Wednesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.23 and a 12 month high of $336.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $313.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a PE ratio of 52.64, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.25.
ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.26. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 25.74%. The firm had revenue of $509.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.15 million. Equities research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ANSS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on ANSYS from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on ANSYS from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on ANSYS from $275.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on ANSYS from $326.00 to $347.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ANSYS from $248.00 to $292.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.92.
ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.
