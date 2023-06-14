ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $311.92.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $266.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $326.00 to $347.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Janet Lee sold 2,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.21, for a total value of $841,621.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,684,369.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total transaction of $147,305.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,214.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Janet Lee sold 2,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.21, for a total value of $841,621.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,684,369.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,976 shares of company stock worth $18,619,047. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 927.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $333.23 on Wednesday. ANSYS has a fifty-two week low of $194.23 and a fifty-two week high of $336.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.64, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $313.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.73.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $509.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.15 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 12.73%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ANSYS will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm's solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

