Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.80.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ARI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE ARI opened at $11.22 on Wednesday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $13.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 42.44 and a current ratio of 42.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.70.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

In other news, Director Robert A. Kasdin acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $238,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 85,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,950.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARI. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 31,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 314,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity. The company was founded on June 29, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

