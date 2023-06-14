Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s 4th Largest Position

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,893,995 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 204,670 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 3.2% of Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,025,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Barclays PLC grew its position in Apple by 53.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,235,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,178,590,000 after acquiring an additional 10,471,342 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,393 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $1,075,599,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Apple by 13.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,407,910,000 after acquiring an additional 8,230,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Apple by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,324,653 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,629,172,000 after acquiring an additional 8,042,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.40.

Insider Activity

Apple Price Performance

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $32,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,657 shares in the company, valued at $29,299,192.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $32,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,657 shares in the company, valued at $29,299,192.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 439,529 shares of company stock valued at $71,703,657 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $183.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $184.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $171.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.41.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.30%.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.