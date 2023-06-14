Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Zullo Investment Group Inc.

Zullo Investment Group Inc. lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,143 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 13.4% of Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $21,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brogan Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $1,874,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 200.2% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 231,566 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,086,000 after purchasing an additional 462,559 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 125,012 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,243,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 458,110 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 786,819 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $102,232,000 after purchasing an additional 10,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $183.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.41. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $184.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $7,215,515.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,569,202.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $7,215,515.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,569,202.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 439,529 shares of company stock valued at $71,703,657. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. UBS Group cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Apple from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.40.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.