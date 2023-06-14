Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Increased by Berkshire Hathaway Inc

Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 895,136,175 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 333,856 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 38.9% of Berkshire Hathaway Inc’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Berkshire Hathaway Inc owned approximately 5.66% of Apple worth $116,305,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,052 shares in the company, valued at $541,766,188.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 439,529 shares of company stock valued at $71,703,657. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Apple Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $173.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.40.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $183.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $184.95.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

