Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Purchased by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 400,812 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,791 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $39,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 27,251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.
Applied Materials Stock Performance
Applied Materials stock opened at $141.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.57 and its 200-day moving average is $115.19. The company has a market cap of $119.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $142.53.
Applied Materials announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 13th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
Applied Materials Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.89%.
Insider Activity
In other news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at $13,834,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at $13,834,210.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.96.
Applied Materials Company Profile
Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.
