Aris Water Solutions (NASDAQ:ARIS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aris Water Solutions (NASDAQ:ARIS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ ARIS opened at $9.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.79 million, a P/E ratio of 39.96 and a beta of 1.66. Aris Water Solutions has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Aris Water Solutions (NASDAQ:ARIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Aris Water Solutions had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $91.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.89 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Aris Water Solutions will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. Its produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. The company's water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

