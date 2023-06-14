ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,846 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARKK. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 154.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,405,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,907,000 after buying an additional 852,504 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,393,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,533,000 after buying an additional 303,296 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 243,728.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 941,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,511,000 after buying an additional 940,790 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 879.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 663,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,718,000 after buying an additional 595,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1,313.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 608,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after buying an additional 565,534 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $44.28 on Wednesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.43 and a fifty-two week high of $53.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.66.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

