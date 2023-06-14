Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.32

Shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$8.32 and traded as low as C$7.20. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit shares last traded at C$7.25, with a volume of 452,415 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AX.UN. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$8.00 to C$7.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$7.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$818.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.31, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

