Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Separately, Stephens increased their target price on Asbury Automotive Group to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $227.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $205.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.12. Asbury Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $138.88 and a 12 month high of $253.67.

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.94 by $0.43. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group will post 31.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,235,000 after buying an additional 4,367 shares during the last quarter.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

