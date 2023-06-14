Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Ashford Stock Performance

Shares of AINC stock opened at $10.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.79 million, a PE ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.98. Ashford has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $19.70.

Get Ashford alerts:

Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $185.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.40 million. Ashford had a net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 19.78%. Analysts forecast that Ashford will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.