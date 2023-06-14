Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Stock Holdings Lowered by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY lowered its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 544,939 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,033 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $111,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AZPN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 41.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Aspen Technology by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Aspen Technology by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Aspen Technology by 1,331.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 170,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,165,000 after buying an additional 158,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $165.80 on Wednesday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.40 and a twelve month high of $263.59. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.53, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $189.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.74). Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 8.09% and a positive return on equity of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $229.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.08 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AZPN. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $270.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. William Blair lowered shares of Aspen Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.40.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc (NASDAQ: AZPN) is a global software leader helping industries at the forefront of the world’s dual challenge meet the increasing demand for resources from a rapidly growing population in a profitable and sustainable manner. AspenTech solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation and maintenance lifecycle.

