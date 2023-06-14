Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has $144.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

AIZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Assurant from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Assurant from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Assurant from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Assurant from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Assurant presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $139.00.

Get Assurant alerts:

Assurant Stock Performance

AIZ opened at $130.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.92 and a 200 day moving average of $124.92. Assurant has a fifty-two week low of $104.49 and a fifty-two week high of $178.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $1.17. Assurant had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Assurant will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Insider Activity at Assurant

In other Assurant news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $99,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,984. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Assurant by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Assurant in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Assurant by 23.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Assurant by 17.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Assurant by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

About Assurant

(Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of lifestyle and housing solutions of consumer purchases. It operates through the following segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Corporate and Other. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.