ATS (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Given New C$65.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

ATS (OTCMKTS:ATSAF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$66.00 to C$65.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ATSAF. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of ATS from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of ATS from C$72.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ATS to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ATS from C$64.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

Get ATS alerts:

ATS Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATSAF opened at $44.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.14. ATS has a one year low of $25.66 and a one year high of $45.25.

ATS Company Profile

ATS Corp. engages in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems. It offers custom automation, repeat automation, automation products, and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services to life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.