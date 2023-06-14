AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Position Increased by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $5,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in AutoZone by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in AutoZone by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,125.00 to $3,020.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI raised AutoZone from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2,640.00 to $2,700.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of AutoZone from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2,120.00 to $2,465.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,697.05.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

AutoZone Trading Up 0.3 %

In other AutoZone news, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total value of $6,522,481.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total transaction of $6,522,481.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,523.07, for a total transaction of $4,364,911.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,824.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,964 shares of company stock worth $14,754,994 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $2,421.70 on Wednesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,959.58 and a 1 year high of $2,750.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,572.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,491.23. The company has a market cap of $44.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.68.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $30.84 by $3.28. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 64.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $29.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Featured Articles

