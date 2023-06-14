Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Avalon Stock Performance

Shares of AWX opened at $2.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.81. Avalon has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $4.40.

Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.64 million during the quarter. Avalon had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 1.17%.

Avalon Company Profile

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.

