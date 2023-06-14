AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Bought by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 61.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,208 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,862,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,211,002,000 after buying an additional 88,659 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,658,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,042,200,000 after purchasing an additional 192,378 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,104,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $662,886,000 after purchasing an additional 134,625 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,091,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,470,000 after purchasing an additional 57,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,140,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,516,000 after purchasing an additional 777,631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AvalonBay Communities

In related news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 4,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.10, for a total transaction of $704,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 62,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,016,639.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AvalonBay Communities Stock Up 0.8 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AVB shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $199.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.16.

Shares of AVB opened at $189.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $176.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.93. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.07 and a fifty-two week high of $220.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 90.54%.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

