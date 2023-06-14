Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.95.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $32.23 on Tuesday. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52-week low of $20.66 and a 52-week high of $32.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.72 and a 200 day moving average of $28.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 23.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 65.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,806,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $781,670,000 after buying an additional 10,208,408 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 5,915.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,193,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $132,290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107,608 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 438.8% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,736,773 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $113,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043,178 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,883,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $302,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,639,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $201,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692,774 shares in the last quarter.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

