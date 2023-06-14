Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Acquires 10,429 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 168.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,613 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,429 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,126 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $51,213,000 after buying an additional 9,313 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 59.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,810 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 21.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $103.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.31. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $78.30 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 16.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.32.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Further Reading

