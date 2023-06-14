Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Buys 10,197 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 69.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,197 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:PM opened at $93.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.46.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 90.88%.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.