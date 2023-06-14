Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,883 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 313.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 14.3% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 5,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 8,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,639 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON opened at $201.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $220.96. The stock has a market cap of $133.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $196.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.78.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. HSBC increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.56.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.