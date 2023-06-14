Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Purchases 24,563 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 133.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,563 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Keystone Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Financial Group LTD grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.23 and its 200 day moving average is $50.14. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.38 and a twelve month high of $51.22.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.