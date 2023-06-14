Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,306 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 135.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmp Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 46,414.4% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 455,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 454,861 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,849,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,821,626,000 after acquiring an additional 382,510 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 586.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $163,097,000 after acquiring an additional 315,700 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 15,691.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 305,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 303,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,885,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,840,580,000 after acquiring an additional 289,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,186,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan acquired 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,331.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.79.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $452.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $465.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $470.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $114.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $373.67 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 54.84%.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.