Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 33,628 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,809 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,628 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in T. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 59,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 3,855 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $28,443,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 152.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,042,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,190,000 after acquiring an additional 629,309 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 156,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 63,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $914,000. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of T stock opened at $15.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.39. The firm has a market cap of $113.13 billion, a PE ratio of -12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on T shares. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.76.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Further Reading

