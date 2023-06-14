Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 688 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Mastercard by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,027,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,398,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,291 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 27,553.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 986,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 983,398 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,925,743 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $547,566,000 after buying an additional 696,961 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,553,534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $887,940,000 after buying an additional 634,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,259,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,967,977,000 after buying an additional 568,155 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.27.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $371.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $352.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $374.22 and its 200 day moving average is $364.57. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $392.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,600.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 542,079 shares of company stock worth $207,174,711. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

