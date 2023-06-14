Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 724 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mork Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth about $844,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 8,983 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 60,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,904 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,737,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,886,000 after acquiring an additional 379,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $88.28 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.26%.

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $395,043.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,546,362.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MS shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.34.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

