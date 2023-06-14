Azarias Capital Management L.P. Buys 138,937 Shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI)

Azarias Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 701,016 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,937 shares during the period. Unifi accounts for about 5.5% of Azarias Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Azarias Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Unifi were worth $6,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Unifi in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,076,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Unifi by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 474,159 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,083,000 after buying an additional 160,500 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Unifi by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,481 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Unifi by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,447 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 5,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Unifi in the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Archibald Cox, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total value of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 129,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,708.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

Unifi stock opened at $7.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.42. Unifi, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 0.88.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Unifi in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.

