Azarias Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Azarias Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 43,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,651,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 7.0% of Azarias Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $187.94 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $201.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.39.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

