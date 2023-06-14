Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Acquires 62,016 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,016 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 2.4% of Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $47,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 604.0% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.25.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.2 %

PepsiCo stock opened at $181.54 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.86 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $187.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.66. The company has a market capitalization of $250.11 billion, a PE ratio of 38.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.53%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.