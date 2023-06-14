Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 87,305 Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 87,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,233,000. Constellation Brands comprises about 1.0% of Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after acquiring an additional 313,344 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,928,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,846 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,812,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,445,000 after acquiring an additional 98,901 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,931,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,737,000 after acquiring an additional 320,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,224,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,315,000 after acquiring an additional 440,230 shares during the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,338,273.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at $752,338,273.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $247.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $231.45 and a 200-day moving average of $229.13. The firm has a market cap of $45.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -485.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.03. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.12 and a twelve month high of $261.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 20.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -698.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $279.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $216.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.45.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Further Reading

