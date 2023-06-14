Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 136.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 236,309 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 136,345 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up 1.2% of Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $23,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.31.

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX stock opened at $99.26 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $70.35 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The company has a market capitalization of $113.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.65.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 68.83%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

