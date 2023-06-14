Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,218 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $13,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SYK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Stryker from $285.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Argus lifted their price target on Stryker from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Stryker from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.00.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

Stryker Stock Up 0.6 %

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

SYK opened at $281.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $286.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.68. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $306.56.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

