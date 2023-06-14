Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,913 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,647 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVDA. United Bank increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,065,457,000 after purchasing an additional 249,045 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $929,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. BNP Paribas raised shares of NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Craig Hallum raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.08.

NVIDIA Trading Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $410.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $312.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $419.38.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.33%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.89, for a total transaction of $147,412.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,866.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,591 shares of company stock valued at $48,950,250 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

