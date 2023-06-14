Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 124,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,635 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $11,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,993,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,279 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,130,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,753,000 after purchasing an additional 760,793 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,750,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,107,000 after purchasing an additional 752,677 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 138.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,229,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,046,000 after acquiring an additional 713,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $60,825,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE EMR opened at $86.12 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $99.65. The company has a market capitalization of $49.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 25.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. TheStreet raised Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.29.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

