Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Grows Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,309 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the quarter. EPAM Systems comprises about 1.0% of Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $19,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 77 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $218.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.79. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.57. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $197.99 and a twelve month high of $462.99.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 8.88%. Analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup cut EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Cowen cut EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $390.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on EPAM Systems from $320.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $337.50.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

