Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $13,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in ResMed by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter worth about $4,648,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 52,361 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In other ResMed news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total transaction of $119,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,040,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.23, for a total value of $327,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,223,810.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total value of $119,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,040,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,276 shares of company stock worth $5,774,066 in the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Price Performance

RMD stock opened at $214.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.07. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.30 and a 1 year high of $247.65. The firm has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.49.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.10. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on ResMed in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on ResMed in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ResMed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.43.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

