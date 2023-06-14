Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Has $10.87 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,159 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $10,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Wafra Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,192,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 33,391 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $93.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.71, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $126.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.72 and a 200-day moving average of $97.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.36.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

