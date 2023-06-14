Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Has $14.05 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,764 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,623 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $14,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in Boeing by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,884 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 701 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in Boeing by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,596 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boeing Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BA opened at $220.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $132.58 billion, a PE ratio of -31.85 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.23. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $223.91.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.75) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.60.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

