Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Has $15.60 Million Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $15,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Linde by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Insider Activity at Linde

In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total value of $16,870,806.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,624,655.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total transaction of $814,017.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,881,847.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total value of $16,870,806.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,624,655.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,151 shares of company stock worth $23,127,288. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $373.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.84. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $262.47 and a 1-year high of $373.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $362.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $344.48.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $380.76.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.