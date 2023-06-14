Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Has $17.63 Million Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,167 shares during the period. Enphase Energy makes up approximately 0.9% of Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $17,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 850.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,418,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,600 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $235,387,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $178,809,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 20,574.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 610,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,521,000 after acquiring an additional 607,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,300,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,453,000 after acquiring an additional 409,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $313,604.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,470,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 32,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $166.88 per share, with a total value of $5,490,352.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,352. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $313,604.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,470,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $179.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.50. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.15 and a 52-week high of $339.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $180.36 and a 200 day moving average of $219.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.45.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $726.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.44 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 74.86% and a net margin of 18.83%. On average, research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENPH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. B. Riley increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $242.00 to $247.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $280.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.48.

Enphase Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.