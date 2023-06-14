Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Has $25.06 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,824 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 1.3% of Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $25,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 9.2% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,717 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,261,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in Broadcom by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,115 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at $775,107. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at $775,107. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,385 shares of company stock worth $29,697,208. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Broadcom Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. Mizuho lifted their target price on Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $890.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $794.21.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $851.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $351.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $921.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $682.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $620.43.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.63%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

