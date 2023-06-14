Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Has $47.75 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 367,518 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,806 shares during the period. Apple makes up 2.4% of Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $47,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOS Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $4,459,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $2,082,000. RF&L Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $4,595,000. Finally, Brogan Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $1,874,000. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 439,529 shares of company stock worth $71,703,657 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $183.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $184.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.36 and its 200 day moving average is $154.41.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Fundamental Research set a $183.86 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.40.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

