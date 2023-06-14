Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Has $8.53 Million Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,786 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $8,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in Zoetis in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zoetis Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. Barclays increased their price target on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price target on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.14.

Shares of ZTS opened at $166.04 on Wednesday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.15 and a 12-month high of $187.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $173.64 and its 200 day moving average is $164.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $76.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

