Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 57.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,760 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 46,828 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $14,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 11,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total transaction of $1,216,739.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 325,367 shares in the company, valued at $33,363,132.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 11,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total transaction of $1,216,739.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 325,367 shares in the company, valued at $33,363,132.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $1,295,426.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,227,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,384 shares of company stock worth $5,929,160 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $106.43 on Wednesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.24 and a 52-week high of $122.44. The stock has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.23 and its 200 day moving average is $110.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 8.19%. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Ross Stores from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.76.

About Ross Stores

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.