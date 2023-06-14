Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,246 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 74,921 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises approximately 1.1% of Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $22,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVS. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,665 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 34,429 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 8,089 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 714,897 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $68,180,000 after buying an additional 130,279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on CVS Health from $115.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $125.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.20.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $72.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $92.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $66.34 and a 12-month high of $107.26.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 79.87%.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

