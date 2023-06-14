Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 91,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,367,000. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 1.0% of Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000.

NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $249.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $235.81 and its 200-day moving average is $225.50. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $199.36 and a 1-year high of $258.99.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

