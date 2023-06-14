Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Purchases 137,855 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 181.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 213,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 137,855 shares during the period. Booz Allen Hamilton comprises approximately 1.1% of Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $22,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,739,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,513,000 after purchasing an additional 159,101 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,963,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,678,000 after purchasing an additional 43,441 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 24,218.2% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,711,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700,332 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,521,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,489,000 after purchasing an additional 247,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,968,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,622,000 after purchasing an additional 91,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $106.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 52.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.59. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $79.85 and a 12-month high of $112.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 53.60%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $2,764,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,926. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $2,764,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,926. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 22,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $2,277,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,994,738.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAH has been the subject of several research reports. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.